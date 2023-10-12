Spot the encouraging difference in these Connor Bedard photos

You can tell where Connor Bedard's priorities are set.

The Blackhawks center posed for two separate photos after the first two games of the season: one celebrating his first NHL point and another celebrating his first NHL goal.

Can you spot the difference?

You tell me where his priorities are pic.twitter.com/G5II3J4Ki1 — Joe Brand (@Joe_Brand1) October 12, 2023

The photo from his first goal is on the left. You think he'd be more excited about scoring his first goal than recording a measly assist, no?

Well, the photo of him with the puck from his first goal came after a loss to the Boston Bruins on Thursday. The photo for his first point was taken after the Blackhawks defeated the Penguins in their season opener, 4-2.

Bedard is all about winning. And it's evident from these photos. He mentioned during the preseason he has a strong dislike for losing.

"Whatever I'm doing, obviously not to the same level as hockey — I can be a little grumpy after a bad game or a loss — but whether it's ping pong or golf or whatever, you always want to win," Bedard said. "I'm maybe not the happiest after a loss."

