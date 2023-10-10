Watch: Bedard, Crosby take opening face-off in NHL season opener

Connor Bedard began his NHL career Tuesday night standing face-to-face at center ice with Sidney Crosby.

Sidney Crosby 🆚 Connor Bedard on the draw to start this one off.



What a moment. pic.twitter.com/4BPboh8jdp — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 11, 2023

The referee greeted Crosby with a "welcome back" and then greeted Bedard with a "welcome to the NHL" before dropping the puck

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Bedard, who the Blackhawks took with the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, grew up idolizing Crosby, who was chosen first overall in 2005 by the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Crosby got the best of the 18-year-old rookie at center ice this time around, handing Bedard his very first NHL face-off loss.

Welcome to the league, kid.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.