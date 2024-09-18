Watch: Blackhawks name Nick Foligno captain with adorable surprise

The Blackhawks invited some very special guests to help name Nick Foligno as the Chicago Blackhawks' new captain on Wednesday.

After General Manager Kyle Davidson made the announcement, Foligno's three kids, Milana, Landon and Hudson, surprised their dad and presented him with the coveted "C" jersey in front of the team.

The moment Nick learned he became Captain🥹 pic.twitter.com/i2nhCpEnQk — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) September 18, 2024

Foligno is the first player to wear the "C" in Chicago since Jonathan Toews, who held the title from 2008-2023. The Blackhawks did not name a captain last season, in part out of respect for Toews.

Veteran winger' selection comes as no surprise. He was the de facto leader in his first season with the Blackhawks and signed a two-year extension in January, making him an ideal transitional captain before the role is likely passed to Connor Bedard.

“The fact that Danny, Kyle, Luke and my teammates have all put their faith in me to lead this amazing group is extremely humbling, and I thank them all for the opportunity,” Foligno said. “I am beyond honored to serve as captain for this storied franchise and its incredible fans, especially during such a pivotal time toward the team’s future.”

