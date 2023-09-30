Trending
Connor Bedard

WATCH: Connor Bedard stays an hour after practice to shoot pucks

The Blackhawks' No. 1 pick is addicted to the ice

By Ryan Taylor

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Connor Bedard is as dedicated as they come.

The Blackhawks' No. 1 pick stayed well after practice ended on Saturday. He played "two-puck" with Lukas Reichel, Wyatt Kaiser and Drew Commesso. He took shots by himself. And he skated around the ice for about ten minutes by himself, before finally leaving the rink.

He's a rink rat.

Bedard assisted two goals, including the game-winning goal in overtime, against the St. Louis Blues in his preseason debut with the Blackhawks. He put a few shots on goal, including one that came after an impressive toe-drag move.

Blackhawks News

Oliver Moore 21 hours ago

Where is Oliver Moore? Here's why the Blackhawks' first-rounder isn't on the ice

Connor Bedard Sep 29

Connor Bedard reacts to Blackhawks' iconic national anthem tradition

Overall, he was impressive.

He is not expected to play tonight against the Nashville Predators for the team's second preseason game. Obviously, he showed the coaches enough for them to know he's ready for the regular season.

Keep your eyes open for this kid. He's a hard worker and an unbelievable talent.

He's also extremely humble, stoic and hungry for success.

"I think I can be a lot better," Bedard said after his first preseason game. "I didn't think I personally played great. It's really good to get the win – obviously preseason. Nothing's better than winning. I felt good in the systems, which is a good thing. In the D-zone, I felt pretty comfortable. But I think I can do a lot better."

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.

This article tagged under:

Connor Bedard
Share
NBC Chicago Telemundo Chicago NBC Sports
Contact Us