WATCH: Slow-motion video underlines Connor Bedard's unfathomable stick work

Connor Bedard participated in the NHL's Biosteel offseason camp, where they take some of the league's best players through a rigorous training course over the summer.

The NHL's social media account filmed Bedard working in scrimmages. Once you watch the video, your eyes will be glued to the screen, admiring Bedard's silky smooth stick work on the ice.

Bedard got the chance to be a sponge at the camp, learning and listening to the league's best players, including Connor McDavid.

"Obviously, [his stats are] on a different level," Bedard said of McDavid. "You never want to say 'Oh, I can't do this.' I don't think that mindset is that great. But I'm not him. I'm my own person and my own player. He's the pinnacle right now. You're like 'This guy is the best…. and how can I get closer to him?' That's such a great thing in this sport: you're always competing against guys.

"For me to spend time with him and be on the ice with him and try to compete with him, he's obviously unbelievable and you can barely talk about his stats because they're so ridiculous. But I'm trying to be my own player and be the best I can be."

Just a short amount of time left before Bedard takes the ice at the United Center for the Blackhawks.

