We get it.
The Blackhawks haven't made the playoffs over the last three seasons. It's understandable to tune out while the Hawks try to piece it back together.
But, alas, you've heard 18-year-old sensation Connor Bedard is playing in Chicago. And now, you're back to watching every Hawks game of the season. But wait, who are the other players?
Here is the roster and player numbers for the 2023-24 Chicago Blackhawks:
|Player
|#
|Position
|Shoots
|Experience
|Seth Jones
|4
|D
|R
|10
|Connor Murphy
|5
|D
|R
|10
|Ryan Donato
|8
|C
|L
|6
|Taylor Raddysh
|11
|RW
|R
|2
|Boris Katchouk
|14
|LW
|L
|2
|Jason Dickinson
|16
|C
|L
|8
|Nick Foligno
|17
|LW
|L
|16
|Nikita Zaitsev
|22
|D
|R
|7
|Philipp Kurashev
|23
|C
|L
|3
|Jarred Tinordi
|25
|D
|L
|8
|Lukas Reichel
|27
|LW
|L
|2
|Colton Dach
|28
|C
|L
|R
|Petr Mrazek
|34
|G
|L
|11
|Luke Philp
|39
|C
|R
|R
|Arivd Soderblom
|40
|G
|L
|2
|Colin Blackwell
|43
|C
|R
|5
|Wyatt Kaiser
|44
|D
|L
|1
|Reese Johnson
|52
|C
|R
|3
|Kevin Korchinski
|55
|D
|L
|R
|MacKenzie Entwistle
|58
|RW
|R
|3
|Samuel Savoie
|67
|LW
|L
|R
|Cole Guttman
|70
|C
|R
|1
|Taylor Hall
|71
|LW
|L
|13
|Alex Vlasic
|72
|D
|L
|2
|Andreas Athanasiou
|89
|C
|L
|8
|Tyler Johnson
|90
|C
|R
|11
|Corey Perry
|94
|RW
|R
|18
|Connor Bedard
|98
|C
|R
|R