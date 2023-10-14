We get it.

The Blackhawks haven't made the playoffs over the last three seasons. It's understandable to tune out while the Hawks try to piece it back together.

But, alas, you've heard 18-year-old sensation Connor Bedard is playing in Chicago. And now, you're back to watching every Hawks game of the season. But wait, who are the other players?

Here is the roster and player numbers for the 2023-24 Chicago Blackhawks:

Player # Position Shoots Experience Seth Jones 4 D R 10 Connor Murphy 5 D R 10 Ryan Donato 8 C L 6 Taylor Raddysh 11 RW R 2 Boris Katchouk 14 LW L 2 Jason Dickinson 16 C L 8 Nick Foligno 17 LW L 16 Nikita Zaitsev 22 D R 7 Philipp Kurashev 23 C L 3 Jarred Tinordi 25 D L 8 Lukas Reichel 27 LW L 2 Colton Dach 28 C L R Petr Mrazek 34 G L 11 Luke Philp 39 C R R Arivd Soderblom 40 G L 2 Colin Blackwell 43 C R 5 Wyatt Kaiser 44 D L 1 Reese Johnson 52 C R 3 Kevin Korchinski 55 D L R MacKenzie Entwistle 58 RW R 3 Samuel Savoie 67 LW L R Cole Guttman 70 C R 1 Taylor Hall 71 LW L 13 Alex Vlasic 72 D L 2 Andreas Athanasiou 89 C L 8 Tyler Johnson 90 C R 11 Corey Perry 94 RW R 18 Connor Bedard 98 C R R

