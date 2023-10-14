Trending
Connor Bedard

‘Who's number … ?' Here are the player numbers for the Blackhawks

Need help spotting who's who? Here's your guide to the 2023-24 Blackhawks

By Ryan Taylor

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

We get it.

The Blackhawks haven't made the playoffs over the last three seasons. It's understandable to tune out while the Hawks try to piece it back together.

But, alas, you've heard 18-year-old sensation Connor Bedard is playing in Chicago. And now, you're back to watching every Hawks game of the season. But wait, who are the other players?

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Here is the roster and player numbers for the 2023-24 Chicago Blackhawks:

Player#PositionShootsExperience
Seth Jones4DR10
Connor Murphy5DR10
Ryan Donato8CL6
Taylor Raddysh11RWR2
Boris Katchouk14LWL2
Jason Dickinson16CL8
Nick Foligno17LWL16
Nikita Zaitsev22DR7
Philipp Kurashev23CL3
Jarred Tinordi25DL8
Lukas Reichel27LWL2
Colton Dach28CLR
Petr Mrazek34GL11
Luke Philp39CRR
Arivd Soderblom40GL2
Colin Blackwell43CR5
Wyatt Kaiser44DL1
Reese Johnson52CR3
Kevin Korchinski55DLR
MacKenzie Entwistle58RWR3
Samuel Savoie67LWLR
Cole Guttman70CR1
Taylor Hall71LWL13
Alex Vlasic 72DL2
Andreas Athanasiou89CL8
Tyler Johnson90CR11
Corey Perry94RWR18
Connor Bedard98CRR

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.

This article tagged under:

Connor Bedard
Share
NBC Chicago Telemundo Chicago NBC Sports
Contact Us