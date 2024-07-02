Blackhawks official 2024-25 season schedule

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

The NHL officially released its 2024-25 season schedule, and the Chicago Blackhawks are slated to open on Tuesday, Oct. 8 against the Utah Hockey Club, who will host their first-ever home opener at Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Blackhawks' home opener at the United Center will be on Thursday, Oct. 17 against the San Jose Sharks. A showdown between the last two No. 1 overall picks in Connor Bedard and Macklin Celebrini.

Here are some quick notes as you prepare to look at the full schedule:

The Blackhawks will open their season with a four-game road trip: Utah, Winnipeg, Edmonton and Calgary.



The Blackhawks will host the St. Louis Blues at Wrigley Field in the 2025 Winter Classic on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 4 p.m.



The Blackhawks will host 21 weekend games from Friday-Sunday, including six on Friday, five on Saturday and 10 on Sunday. The Blackhawks had 25 weekend games last season.



The Blackhawks have 10 back-to-back sets this season. They had 11 last season.

Now, what we've all been waiting for, let's take a look at the full schedule:

And here's a look at the preseason schedule:

Wednesday, Sept. 25: Detroit at Chicago — 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 27: Chicago at Detroit — 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28: Chicago at St. Louis — 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 1: Chicago at Minnesota — 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 4: Minnesota at Chicago — 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5: St. Louis at Chicago — TBA (Neutral site)

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.