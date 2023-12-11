Blackhawks place forward Boris Katchouk on waivers

The Chicago Blackhawks placed forward Boris Katchouk on waivers on Monday afternoon.

Katchouk, 25, was a healthy scratch in all four games of the recent homestand. His last game was on Dec. 3, which came in a 4-1 loss to Minnesota.

Katchouk has four points (two goals, two assists) in 17 games with the Blackhawks this season. He's averaging 12:08 of ice time and has struggled to be an everyday player in the lineup.

Teams have 24 hours to put a claim in for Katchouk. If he clears — which is expected — the Blackhawks will send him to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League, where he can get more consistent playing time.

