The Chicago Blackhawks announced on Saturday morning that defenseman Kevin Korchinski has been placed on non-roster.

After the team's morning skate, Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson said Korchinski's absence is due to a family matter. It's unclear when he'll be back.

"No timeline yet," Richardson said. "We just found out last night."

Korchinski, 19, leads all Blackhawks defensemen this season with two goals and ranks second with seven points. He's averaging 19:30 of ice time through 25 games.

"He's just starting to scratch the surface of his ability and being confident of that at this level," Richardson said. "I thought last game he had a great rush and he's starting to shoot the puck over the last few games and we're trying to promote that, to have the confidence and look for those opportunities because he's definitely an offensive threat out there. We're going to miss him but we wish him all the best."

The Blackhawks recalled defenseman Isaak Phillips from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League with Korchinski out and Jarred Tinordi in concussion protocol.

