Blackhawks place Taylor Raddysh on injured reserve with groin strain

DALLAS — The Chicago Blackhawks placed forward Taylor Raddysh on injured reserve due to a left groin strain, the team announced Saturday morning. That means he'll miss a minimum of seven days, retroactive to Dec. 29.

Raddysh left early in the first period of Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center. He did not return.

Raddysh played only two shifts in the game. The first one lasted 38 seconds; his second lasted only 20. At one point he returned to the bench but he went back to the locker room shortly after.

The only play the injury appears to have happened on was the mini hit he made on Stars defenseman Esa Lindell during his first shift. Raddysh logged another shift after that and then his night was over.

Here's a better look at what potentially caused the Taylor Raddysh injury. His next shift last 20 seconds but he seemed fine. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/Or2kre7IIv — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) December 30, 2023

It's another injury blow for an already thin Blackhawks team, which loses a player that's been inside the top-six for the majority of the season. He has 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 35 games this season.

In a corresponding move, the Blackhawks recalled Boris Katchouk from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. He registered five points (three goals, two assists) in six games in his brief stint in the minors.

