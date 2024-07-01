Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

The Chicago Blackhawks are bringing back forward Joey Anderson, who has agreed to terms on a two-year extension at a cap hit of $800,000, the team announced Monday.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Anderson was not extended a qualifying offer by the Blackhawks ahead of Sunday's deadline, but that's likely because he was eligible for arbitration. The two sides continued to talk about an extension and ironed one out fairly quickly on Monday.

Anderson, 26, started this past season with the AHL's Rockford IceHogs and was recalled a couple months into the season because of a ridiculous amount of injuries on the Blackhawks. He played so well that he stayed up for good after racking up a career-high 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) in 55 games and becoming a fixture on Chicago's shutdown line with Colin Blackwell and Jason Dickinson.

With the free-agent signings of Tyler Bertuzzi, Teuvo Teravainen and Craig Smith, the acquisition of Ilya Mikheyev, and the impending return of Taylor Hall, there's no guarantee that Anderson will have a permanent position on the Blackhawks next season. If he starts the campaign in Rockford, he would likely be one of the first forward call-ups if/when a spot opens up due to an injury.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.