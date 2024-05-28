Blackhawks re-sign Zach Sanford to one-year, two-way contract

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

The Chicago Blackhawks have re-signed forward Zach Sanford to a one-year, two-way contract, the team announced Tuesday. His cap hit is $775,000.

Sanford, 29, recorded four points — all assists — in 18 games with the Blackhawks this season after being claimed off waivers from Arizona on Jan. 6. He also registered six points (three goals, three assists) in 13 regular-season games with the AHL's Rockford IceHogs and added four points (two goals, two assists) in four postseason contests.

Sanford will likely spend a majority of the 2024-25 season in Rockford, where he can serve as a veteran presence. He's also the kind of player the Blackhawks can call up on a temporary basis in case the team runs into injury issues again.

Sanford, who was originally selected by the Washington Capitals in the second round (No. 61 overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft, has played on seven different teams so far in his NHL career. He was most notably a member of the St. Louis Blues when they won their Stanley Cup in 2019.

