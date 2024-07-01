Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

Turbo is back.

The Chicago Blackhawks are reportedly expected to sign forward Teuvo Teravainen to a three-year contract at a cap hit of $5.4 million when NHL free agency opens at 11 a.m. on Monday.

Teravainen was originally selected by the Blackhawks with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2012 NHL Draft. He played three years in Chicago and was part of the 2015 Stanley Cup-winning team before being traded to Carolina, where he has spent the last eight seasons.

Teravainen, 29, compiled 53 points (25 goals, 28 assists) in 76 games this past season with the Hurricanes. He's a four-time 60-point producer and four-time 20-goal scorer.

Teravainen gives the Blackhawks an immediate boost inside the top-six and is likely to play on a line with Connor Bedard at some point. Heck, it could be right away.

