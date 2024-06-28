Blackhawks select Sacha Boisvert with No. 18 overall pick in 2024 NHL Draft

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

LAS VEGAS — The Chicago Blackhawks went into the 2024 NHL Draft with two first-round selections, which included the No. 2 overall pick that turned out to be two-way defenseman Artyom Levshunov.

With the No. 18 overall selection, the Blackhawks took center Sacha Boisvert.

“I can’t even describe it," Boisvert said of being drafted by Chicago. "It’s great. Best feeling I’ve ever had.”

Boisvert said the Blackhawks were one of the teams on his radar. They showed interest in him throughout the season.

"We had some great conversations," Boisvert said. "I'm super excited. Original Six, you couldn't ask for any better of a scenario."

Boisvert, 18 registered 68 points (36 goals, 32 assists) in 61 games this past season for the USHL's Muskegon Lumberjacks. His 36 goals ranked fifth among all USHL skaters and his 68 points was tied for 11th. He also added three assists in eight postseason contests.

Boisvert, who's committed to play at North Dakota next season, is a 6-foot-2, 183-pound center and carries a left-handed shot. There's a lot to like about his package, most notably his size and the pride he takes in his grit and overall game.

"I would describe myself as a two-way, skilled power forward who can shoot the puck and also play a physical game," Boisvert said.

The Blackhawks are hoping Boisvert can be an important part of the rebuild, and the player is excited to prove he can be a piece, too.

"Yes, of course," Boisvert said. "A lot of talent and young guys. It's a promising future here in Chicago and I'm just super excited to be part of it and hopefully bring a couple Stanley Cups down the road."

