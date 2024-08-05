Blackhawks sign 2024 first-round pick Marek Vanacker to entry-level contract

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to terms with 2024 first-round pick Marek Vanacker on a three-year, entry-level contract at a cap hit of $975,000.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Vanacker, who was selected with the No. 27 overall pick after Chicago traded up seven spots with Carolina, is expected to return to the OHL's Brantford Bulldogs for at least another season, which means his contract will likely slide a year.

The Blackhawks are hoping Vanacker will be a key part of the future, and the two sides decided to get out in front of it by ironing out a contract.

Vanacker, 18, led the Bulldogs last season in goals (36) and points (82), and ranked second on the team in assists (46) in 68 games. He also added seven points (three goals, four assists) in six postseason contests.

Vanacker put up impressive numbers while playing a majority of the season with a torn labrum. He had surgery in June and was put on a 4-6-month timeline, which means he won't be available for the start of the season.

Vanacker is the second Blackhawk from the 2024 draft class to sign his entry-level contract, joining No. 2 overall pick Artyom Levshunov.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.