The Chicago Blackhawks are signing backup goaltender Laurent Brossoit to a two-year contract at a cap hit of $3.3 million, according to multiple reports.

Brossoit, 31, went 15-5-2 with a 2.00 against-average, .927 save percentage and three shutouts in 23 appearances this past season with the Winnipeg Jets. He spent the previous two seasons in Vegas, where he was part of a Stanley Cup after playing in eight postseason contests and winning five of them.

With Petr Mrazek firmly solidified as Chicago's No. 1 goaltender for the next two years, the Blackhawks added some backup help with the addition of Brossoit. Arvid Söderblom had a tough season and appears to be competing for a role on the team.

The Blackhawks are looking to take the next step in their rebuild, and making sure they're getting consistent goaltending on a nightly basis is part of that to help mask the mistakes from some of their younger players as they figure out the NHL.

