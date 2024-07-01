Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

The Chicago Blackhawks agreed to terms with defense T.J. Brodie on a two-year contract at a cap hit of $3.75 million, the team announced Monday night.

Brodie, 34, spent the past four seasons in Toronto, where he compiled 82 points (eight goals, 74 assists) in 274 games. He played his first 10 NHL seasons in Calgary, where he racked up 266 points (48 goals, 218 assists) in 634 games.

While he is a two-time 40-point producer, Brodie is known to be more of a shutdown player at this stage of his career. He has averaged more than 21 minutes per game for four consecutive seasons and doesn't appear to be slowing down too much.

Brodie is the second defenseman to sign with the Blackhawks via free agency, joining three-time Stanley Cup champion Alec Martinez, who inked a one-year, $4 million contract earlier in the day.

Brodie and Martinez provide some much-needed stability on Chicago's back end and serve as a veteran presence for some of its younger defensemen, which includes Kevin Korchinski.

