Blackhawks sign prospect Martin Misiak to entry-level contract

The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to terms with forward prospect Martin Misiak on a three-year, entry-level contract at a cap hit of $878,333, the team announced Tuesday.

Because he turns 20 before Dec. 31, Misiak's contract will kick in next season and run through the 2026-27 campaign even if he returns to the OHL.

In his first season in juniors, Misiak produced 23 goals and 24 assists for 47 points in 60 regular-season games for the Erie Otters, who selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 CHL Import Draft. His 23 goals ranked fourth on the team and his 47 points ranked sixth. He also added two points (one goal, one assist) in four postseason contests.

Misiak was taken by Chicago in the second round (No. 55 overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft. He's the third Blackhawks draft pick of his class to sign his entry-level contract, joining Connor Bedard and Nick Lardis.

