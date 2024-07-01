Blackhawks sign three-time Stanley Cup champion defenseman Alec Martinez to 1-year deal

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

The Chicago Blackhawks have signed veteran defenseman Alec Martinez to a one-year, $4 million contract, according to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff.

Martinez, 36, recorded 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) in 55 games this past season for the Vegas Golden Knights. He missed some time with a lower-body injury but averaged 19:02 of ice time when healthy.

Martinez is three-time Stanley Cup champion after winning two with Los Angeles (2012 and 2014) and one with Vegas (2023). He most notably scored the Game 7 overtime winner against the Blackhawks in the 2014 Western Conference Final, and then the Stanley Cup-clincher in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the New York Rangers.

Martinez gives the Blackhawks some much-needed depth on defense. He will likely be paired with one of their younger defensemen for developmental purposes.

