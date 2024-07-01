Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

The Chicago Blackhawks are signing three-time Stanley Cup champion Pat Maroon, according to multiple reports. It's a one-year deal at a $1.3 million cap hit.

Maroon, 36, recorded 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) in 49 games with the Minnesota Wild this past season before being traded to Boston. He appeared in only two regular-season games with the Bruins but had two assists in 13 postseason contests.

Maroon brings a veteran presence, some bite to his game, experience and a winning attitude inside a young Blackhawks locker room. He won one Stanley Cup with St. Louis in 2019 and two with Tampa Bay in 2020 and 2021.

With the signings of Tyler Bertuzzi and Teuvo Teravainen bolstering the top-six, the addition of Maroon shores up part of the bottom-six.

