Blackhawks Talk Podcast: 2024 NHL All-Star recap and when will Connor Bedard return?

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau recap the 2024 NHL All-Star weekend in Toronto and share their thoughts on the new-look Skills Competition. The guys also provide an update on Connor Bedard's injury and when he could return to the lineup after being out since Jan. 5 with a fractured jaw. They wrap up with their overall thoughts on where the Blackhawks are at in their rebuild.
