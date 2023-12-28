Blackhawks Talk Podcast: Best of HawkCast with Pat McGann and John Scott

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, here’s a compilation of the best moments from Wednesday’s HawkCast with special guest comedian Pat McGann and former Blackhawk John Scott, co-hosted by Charlie Roumeliotis. McGann remembers the time he roasted two-time Stanley Cup champion Bryan Bickell for his retirement party. Plus, the guys answer fan questions throughout the night and react to Connor Bedard's overtime winner in real-time.

