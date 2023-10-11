Blackhawks' Taylor Hall exits game vs. Boston with injury

BOSTON — Chicago Blackhawks forward Taylor Hall left the game in the second period on Wednesday against the Boston Bruins, and the 31-year-old did not finish the contest.

Hall took a hit on the opening shift of the middle frame from his former teammate Brandon Carlo, who lined him up in the neutral zone. Hall stayed down for a bit, then went straight to the bench and down the tunnel to the locker room.

Later in the period, Hall tried to give it a go by taking a shift on the power play, but he went right back to the dressing room after the shift, which signaled he wasn't quite feeling right.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Blackhawks announced at the beginning of the third period that Hall would not return but details on the injury were not provided. Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson is expected to offer an update on Hall after the game, so stay tuned.

Andreas Athanasiou filled in for Hall the rest of the way on the top line with Connor Bedard and Ryan Donato, as well as on the first power-play unit.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.