The Blackhawks are entering a new era, but they have no plans to retire the goal song Chelsea Dagger. It's here to stay.

The Chicago Blackhawks are preparing to transition into a new era, led by No. 1 overall pick Connor Bedard. With Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews no longer part of the organization, there are zero players left from the Stanley Cup-winning teams in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

Because of this, there's been a lot of discussion among the fanbase about whether the Blackhawks should keep or retire Chelsea Dagger, which has been the goal song since the 2008-09 season.

On Tuesday, Blackhawks president of business operations Jaime Faulkner joined the Blackhawks Talk Podcast and shared that there are no plans to change the goal song. Chelsea Dagger is here to stay.

"I can say, this year, that is our goal song," Faulkner said. "It's not even on our roadmap. We are not talking at all about changing the goal song. I agree with you, it's weird that that's part of the conversation. but nope, we will be the same goal song and hopefully we hear it a ton this year."

Chelsea Dagger is synonymous with the Blackhawks at this point. There's no reason to change it just to change it; the only way you change it is if something better comes along, and I'm just not sure there is.

Individual goal songs is a suggestion I've seen, but there are logistical challenges that come with that, some of which I didn't realize.

For one, it might not be immediately known which player scored. Was the shot deflected? Did it go off somebody's shin pad? There's no time to look at the replay.

The other factor — and perhaps the most notable one — is music licensing reasons, according to Faulkner.

"Music licensing is a huge ordeal now, and while we can license music to be played in the arena, we want to share goal highlights on our social media channels and you've got to get licenses for that, too," Faulkner said. "It just becomes really complicated, a lot more complicated than I think people realize in sharing what's happening in-arena out on our social channels. So we're focusing on a lot of other things right now, that not being one of them."

