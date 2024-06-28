Trending
Hawks Insider

Blackhawks trade up to No. 27 overall, select Marek Vanacker

By Charlie Roumeliotis, Blackhawks Insider

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

LAS VEGAS — The Chicago Blackhawks traded back into the first round with the Carolina Hurricanes by acquiring the No. 27 selection in exchange for picks No. 34 and No. 50.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

And with the No. 27 overall pick, the Blackhawks select forward Marek Vanacker.

Vanacker, 18, led the OHL's Bulldogs this season in goals (36) and points (82), and ranked second on the team in assists (46) in 68 games. He also added seven points (three goals, four assists) in six postseason contests.

Vanacker is the teammate of Blackhawks prospect Nick Lardis, who was drafted in the third round by Chicago last season. The two of them play together with the Bulldogs.

This story will be updated...

Chicago Blackhawks

Hawks Insider Jun 27

Blackhawks' Connor Bedard wins 2024 Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year

Hawks Insider Jun 27

Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson ‘pretty confident' who No. 2 overall pick will be

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.

This article tagged under:

Hawks Insider
Share
NBC Chicago Telemundo Chicago NBC Sports
Contact Us