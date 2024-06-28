Blackhawks trade up to No. 27 overall, select Marek Vanacker

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

LAS VEGAS — The Chicago Blackhawks traded back into the first round with the Carolina Hurricanes by acquiring the No. 27 selection in exchange for picks No. 34 and No. 50.

And with the No. 27 overall pick, the Blackhawks select forward Marek Vanacker.

Vanacker, 18, led the OHL's Bulldogs this season in goals (36) and points (82), and ranked second on the team in assists (46) in 68 games. He also added seven points (three goals, four assists) in six postseason contests.

Vanacker is the teammate of Blackhawks prospect Nick Lardis, who was drafted in the third round by Chicago last season. The two of them play together with the Bulldogs.

This story will be updated...

