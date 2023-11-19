Blackhawks want to make United Center ‘a hard place to play' again for opponents

The Chicago Blackhawks dropped their fourth consecutive game on Sunday after falling to the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 at the United Center. They're now alone in second-to-last place with only 10 points through 16 games.

With the loss, the Blackhawks fell to 1-5-0 at home this season. It's exactly what they didn't want to happen at the start of the campaign.

"We talked about that at the beginning of the year, we want to make this a hard place to play and that hasn't been the case and that has to change," Nick Foligno said. "We're digging a hole here and we've got to find a way out of it because this is awful. This sucks."

The Blackhawks have had some good crowds at the United Center so far this season. Their average attendance of 18,996 ranks fourth in the NHL.

On Sunday, 19,027 fans showed up to the arena. They left probably wanting more, just like the players.

"At home wherever you’re playing, you want to make it a difficult place for road teams to come in for," Taylor Raddysh said. "Especially from the start, the fans are always going and you want to give them a good show and put our best effort forward.

"For us to have one win right now, it’s kind of frustrating, but we've got to try to turn that around and keep building it. It’s our home rink, we've got to come up with the win. At the end of the day, we haven’t done that yet."

The Blackhawks have had some decent starts at home, but they've lost a few tight ones. Some of them could've gone either way with a more complete finish.

"It’d be great to have a winning record here," Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson said. "Because the atmosphere will only get louder, and it becomes more difficult for the other teams."

During the dynasty era, the Blackhawks were almost unbeatable at home. No team had more points at home from 2008-16 than Chicago (435).

The Blackhawks fed off the crowd energy from the start of the National Anthem to the final buzzer, and they want to get back to making it a hard place to play again for opponents.

"I've been on the other side of it when you come in this building and you're hoping to get a win some nights," Foligno said. "I want to create that again. The fans deserve that. They sell it out every night to watch us play.

"It's a great building when we're playing the right way and we haven't gotten the results we need and it's disappointing because we want to make this a hard place to play."

