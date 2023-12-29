Connor Bedard, Blackhawks dialed into World Juniors: ‘I watch as much as I can'

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

DALLAS — Connor Bedard may not be participating in the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, but that doesn't mean he's not plugged into the tournament this year. In fact, he's still very much glued in.

After Friday's morning skate in Dallas, Bedard and Kevin Korchinski, who won a gold medal together with Team Canada last year, were dialed into the TV in the locker room watching the finish between USA and Czechia, which went into a shootout. USA prevailed 4-3.

"I watch as much as I can," Bedard said. "I think we play every day now that Canada plays, so maybe try to watch a bit today. I know me and Kev are talking about it every day. A lot of the guys are pretty into it. We were watching this game pretty close."

Connor Bedard and Kevin Korchinski glued into the World Juniors after morning skate. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/MdLhozLVIS — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) December 29, 2023

Bedard was named the MVP of the 2023 World Juniors after putting on a historic performance. He set a new Canadian record for most points in a single tournament with 23 (nine goals, 14 assists) in only seven games, and also passed Jaromir Jagr for most points in the tournament by a player aged 18 or younger. Bedard was 17.

So yeah, it's no surprise Bedard is still dialed into a tournament that means a lot to him and his country.

"I know a good amount of guys on the team, pretty close to some of them," Bedard said. "Such a fun tournament, cool experience, and everyone I talked to is just really excited. Getting to put that sweater on is pretty special. I'm really excited to watch, see some of my close friends and just watch Canada. No matter how many times, you never get sick of it, it's a pretty special tournament."

There's also some chirping going back and forth inside the locker room. A few American players on the Chicago Blackhawks were giving Philipp Kurashev a hard time after Switzerland's 11-3 loss to USA on Thursday.

Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson remembers the side-bets going around during his playing days.

"There were times when I was playing and I think graduating into coaching, if that’s what you want to call it, guys like [Daniel] Alfredsson would have a bet with somebody and they’d have to wear the other jersey the next day if they lost, especially in the final," Richardson said. "So it’s pretty fun. It’s an exciting time for hockey, there’s lots of games on TV every day and it’s fun for our guys to have a little fun with each other on their homelands."

The players are into it, whether they played in the World Juniors or not. The pride of their country comes out in tournaments like this.

"Everyone's pulling for their country and it's fun banter, for sure," Bedard said. "It's a lot of fun, the tournament is such a storied tournament and I think no matter how old you get or how long ago you played in it, it's fun to watch."

