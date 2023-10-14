Early power-play drought continues for Blackhawks: ‘It's got to be better'

MONTREAL — The Chicago Blackhawks fell to the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Saturday night at Bell Centre, and the power play stands out as the biggest reason for the loss.

The Blackhawks had seven opportunities and couldn't find the back of the net on any of them, which included a two-man advantage for 45 seconds in the first period.

"It’s got to be better," said Tyler Johnson, who scored two third-period goals in the loss. "We’ve got to be better all the way around and we have to work on that."

The Blackhawks had their looks in the first period, where they had three of their seven opportunities. They certainly generated chances.

It was the second period where things got away from the Blackhawks, who eventually allowed a shorthanded goal to Sean Monahan that made it 3-0.

"Obviously the power play's not good enough," Connor Bedard said. "You've got to score. But every game we've had our looks and I feel like we've had some prime scoring chances. Of course, you've got to bear down and I think kind of keep working on it and hopefully we can do that. We definitely had our looks but it obviously needs to be better."

Even before that, the Blackhawks gave up five shorthanded scoring chances, according to Natural Stat Trick. That's way too high.

"Early we had some good movement, and then just frustration," Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson said. "And when the frustration sets in, you make poor decisions. It's still early in the season and we have to get better at it.

"Montreal did a good job to disrupt us. We've been doing a lot of that ourselves on the penalty kill, and I think early in the season, when teams have new players and you're adjusting to a new system, the penalty kill probably has a bit of an advantage. But that's no excuse. We have to be a little more desperate at times and outwork the other team when they only have four and you have five."

Zone entries seemed to be the most glaring issue from the second period and on. They really couldn't get set up, which was strange for a power play with entry machines in Bedard, Andreas Athanasiou and Lukas Reichel.

"I don't know how bad our entries have been," Bedard said. "I don't think they've been terrible, but I think you've got to look at everything and try to improve on everything."

The Blackhawks are now 0-for-14 on the power play through three games this season. They should be better than that.

The Blackhawks' expected Goals For on the power play is 4.95, which leads the NHL. They've had 27 scoring chances and 17 high-danger chances. Their actual goals are zero.

The actual goals are clearly the most important, but there could be a regression coming, as long as they don't follow the second-period script from Saturday's game.

"We've got to be sharper and that's definitely something we have to work on," Richardson said. "We've got to make sure you have a chance to win special teams. We didn't let them score on the power play tonight, but they got the shorthanded goal that really, in the end, killed us."

