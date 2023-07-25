Pat and Charlie answer your questions in Part 1 of the mailbag, including who will be the next captain of the Blackhawks, who Connor Bedard will live with during his rookie season, and more.

1:30 - Why was there a delay in the releasing of the Philipp Kurashev arbitration award?

9:00 - Who will be the next captain of the Blackhawks?

11:40 - Who will Connor Bedard live with?

17:00 - Are the Blackhawks done making moves?

18:11 - What's the goaltending plan moving forward?

22:30 - Can Sam Savoie be the next Andrew Shaw?

28:30 - Why didn't Patrick Kane have hip surgery sooner?

32:45 - Where will the Blackhawks finish in 2023-24?

