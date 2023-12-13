Mailbag Podcast: Should Blackhawks acquire another winger for Connor Bedard?

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis recap the Battle of Connors between Bedard and McDavid. Plus, they answer your mailbag questions. Should the Blackhawks call up a forward? If so, who? Should the Blackhawks make another trade to give Connor Bedard a reliable winger? How can the Blackhawks jumpstart Lukas Reichel? Of the pending restricted free agents, which players should the Blackhawks explore a longer-term deal with? They answer that and more.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.