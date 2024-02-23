Podcast: 1-on-1 with Chris Chelios as Blackhawks prepare to retire his No. 7

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle goes 1-on-1 with Chris Chelios, who's having his jersey retired by the Blackhawks on Sunday. Chelios talks about where this ranks among his long list of accomplishments, what it means to be immortalized in his hometown and whether he thought this was ever a possibility. Chelios also looks back at the surprise announcement by his close friend Eddie Vedder, who revealed the news on stage at a Pearl Jam concert at the United Center. Chelios talks about his favorite memory of playing in front of Blackhawks fans, Patrick Kane's return to Chicago, and much more.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.