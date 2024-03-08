Podcast: Are you surprised Blackhawks made only one move at NHL trade deadline?

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis discuss the Hawks' quiet trade deadline. Did it surprise them that Anthony Beauvillier was the only player dealt by the Hawks? They react to Kyle Davidson's presser that covered evaluating Luke Richardson and the coaching staff, an update on Lukas Reichel and when to consider adding players for the long term. The guys also weigh in on which teams had the best trade deadline and who increased their Stanley Cup chances the most.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.