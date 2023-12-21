Podcast: Best of HawkCast with Bryan Bickell, John Scott and Brandon Bollig

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, here’s a compilation of the best moments from Tuesday’s HawkCast with Bryan Bickell, John Scott and Brandon Bollig, co-hosted by Charlie Roumeliotis. Scott and Bickell share stories from their days of being roommates, Bollig reminisces about a few funny moments from his playing days with the Blackhawks, and Bickell answers fan questions throughout the night.
Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.