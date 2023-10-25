Podcast: Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson is ‘tired' of moral victories

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis talk about Luke Richardson's comments following a 3-0 loss to Boston on Tuesday and why he's displeased with the effort (1:04). They also discuss the offside challenge that overturned Connor Bedard's goal (8:05), why Bedard's production has slowed down (17:08), whether it's time to move Lukas Reichel to the wing (26:01), and how Taylor Hall's injury impacts the Blackhawks (33:32). Finally, they wrap up with their thoughts on the Frozen Frenzy (38:26).

