On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis talk about Connor Bedard bringing the excitement back to the United Center (1:00) and scoring a goal 90 seconds into the home opener (2:10). Later, an interview with Blackhawks chairman and CEO Danny Wirtz from Saturday’s pregame show (10:50). They also discuss the Rocky Wirtz pregame video tribute (18:33), how the Blackhawks forward group could start to get crowded again, and the grueling schedule continues.

