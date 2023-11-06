Podcast: Blackhawks have ‘heart-to-heart' in players-only meeting

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis talk about the "heart-to-heart" players-only meeting after Sunday's 4-2 loss to New Jersey (4:00). They also discuss Lukas Reichel's move to the wing (13:30), Kevin Korchinski's entry-level contract officially kicking in (15:20), the power play (23:08), Wyatt Kaiser's neck guard (25:54), and more. Plus, Pat and Charlie address the lawsuit filed against the Blackhawks by John Doe, a Black Ace from the 2010 team (28:11).

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.