Podcast: Blackhawks homestand takeaways, prospects update, and more

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis talk about their takeaways from Chicago's four-game homestand in which it went 2-1-1. The guys also get into the packed schedule, Connor Bedard's shift lengths, and more. Plus, a prospects update that includes Nick Lardis' breakout season and Adam Gajan's strong start. They wrap up the podcast by offering well-wishes to our very own Tony Granato, who is taking a leave of absence from NBC Sports Chicago after being diagnosed with a form of Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma.
