Podcast: Blackhawks homestand takeaways, prospects update, and more

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis talk about their takeaways from Chicago's four-game homestand in which it went 2-1-1. The guys also get into the packed schedule, Connor Bedard's shift lengths, and more. Plus, a prospects update that includes Nick Lardis' breakout season and Adam Gajan's strong start. They wrap up the podcast by offering well-wishes to our very own Tony Granato, who is taking a leave of absence from NBC Sports Chicago after being diagnosed with a form of Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.