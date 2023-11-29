Podcast: Blackhawks terminate Corey Perry's contract, Patrick Kane signs with Red Wings

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis talk about the team's decision to terminate Corey Perry's contract for a code of conduct violation and GM Kyle Davidson's reaction to it (00:26). They guys also discuss Nick Foligno's crucial role in the locker room, through the Perry situation and losing streaks (8:22). Plus, they also discuss Chicago's trade with Vancouver involving Anthony Beauvillier (14:21). Finally, Pat and Charlie talk about Patrick Kane linking up with Alex DeBrincat in Detroit and signing a one-year deal with the Red Wings (17:38).
