Podcast: Breaking down final roster battles of Blackhawks training camp

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis break down the final roster battles with a week left in training camp. The guys also discuss their takeaways from the two weekend preseason games, Connor Bedard's performance, Kevin Korchinski's future, and more. Plus, an injury update on Sam Savoie, who underwent successful surgery on his right femur.

1:55 - Sam Savoie undergoes successful surgery on right femur

4:30 - Takeaways from preseason action over the weekend

12:25 - Breaking down the training camp battles on defense

22:45 - Breaking down the training camp battles up front

