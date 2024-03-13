Podcast: Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks' power play is on fire

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis recap Connor Bedard’s five-point against Anaheim. They also discuss a power play that’s exploded over the last four games with 10 goals. They wrap up by talking about Colin Blackwell’s impact with the Blackhawks and what Landon Slaggert will bring to the table.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.