Podcast: Connor Bedard mania in full swing as NHL career with Blackhawks begins

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis talk about Connor Bedard mania being in full swing as his NHL career with the Blackhawks begins. They also discuss other takeaways from the opening two games of the season, power-play and line adjustments with Taylor Hall out of the lineup, and much more. Plus, what really happened with Bedard's stick before warmups on Opening Night? Charlie shares what he knows.

