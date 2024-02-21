Podcast: Connor Bedard's impact, Lukas Reichel to AHL, Patrick Kane's return, and Chris Chelios night

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis talk about Connor Bedard’s impact since returning from jaw surgery (1:03). The guys also discuss Lukas Reichel's assignment to the AHL's Rockford IceHogs after his season-long slump continued after the bye week (11:12). Plus, a preview of Patrick Kane's return to the United Center on Sunday and Chris Chelios' jersey retirement night (14:25).

