Podcast: Connor Bedard's special unofficial debut and 2023-24 training camp preview

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis put a bow on the 2023 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase and discuss Connor Bedard's hat trick in his unofficial team debut. Plus, the guys offer their takeaways from GM Kyle Davidson's media availability before training camp.
1:04 - Connor Bedard's special night in his unofficial Blackhawks debut
10:31 - Drew Commesso, other standouts from prospect showcase
13:20 - Where will Kevin Korchinski play this season?
16:07 - Blackhawks will not name a captain for 2023-24 season
26:00 - Lukas Reichel to start training camp at center, not wing