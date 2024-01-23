Podcast: How can the Blackhawks rebuild Lukas Reichel's confidence?

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis talk about how the team can rebuild Lukas Reichel's confidence. The guys also discuss Alex Vlasic's growth into a dependable all-around defenseman and what his next contract could look like. Plus, an update on Connor Bedard and thoughts on the Blackhawks not having an NHL All-Star replacement.

