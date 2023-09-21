Trending
Hawks Insider

Podcast: Jeff Greenberg departs, early line combos, and more from Day 1 of training camp

By Charlie Roumeliotis, Blackhawks Insider

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis offer their takeaways from Day 1 of training camp. The guys discuss associate GM Jeff Greenberg's departure as he returns to baseball, Connor Bedard's linemates, how different camp felt with Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews, and more.

1:09 - A packed Fifth Third Arena for Day 1 of camp

3:16 - Injury updates, including on Taylor Hall

4:24 - Connor Bedard's linemates

10:52 - Why Seth Jones changed flex on stick

21:32 - Training camp feels "different" without Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews

32:45 - Jeff Greenberg leaves Blackhawks, hired by Detroit Tigers as GM

42:55 - NBC Sports Chicago's new studio team

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.

