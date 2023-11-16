Podcast: Jimmy Waite on Arvid Söderblom's ceiling, process behind mapping out starting goalie plan, and more

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Charlie Roumeliotis interviews Jimmy Waite, the Blackhawks' longtime goaltending coach. Waite talks about why goaltending has been a strength for the Blackhawks this season and Arvid Söderblom's ceiling in the NHL. He also explains the process of choosing a starting goaltender for games and how far he and Luke Richardson map it out in advance. And finally, Waite talks about studying other goaltenders, and what it's been like to reunite with his former teammate and goaltending partner Darren Pang.

