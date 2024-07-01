Podcast: Reacting to Blackhawks' flurry of signings on Day 1 of NHL free agency

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis react to a flurry of signings on Day 1 of NHL free agency for the Blackhawks. The guys talk about how much better the Blackhawks got and project where Tyler Bertuzzi and Teuvo Teravainen could slot into the lineup. Plus, they discuss Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson attempting to acquire the No. 4 overall pick from Columbus to presumably select Ivan Demidov. They also offer their takeaways from Blackhawks play-by-play announcer Rick Ball's first media availability.

