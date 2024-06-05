Podcast: Reflecting on Blackhawks memories during NBC Sports Chicago's 20-year run

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis reflect on NBC Sports Chicago's 20-year run after it was announced that Chicago Sports Network will be the new home for the Blackhawks, Bulls and White Sox starting in October. The guys also talk about the Blackhawks' trade from No. 20 to No. 18 overall, what to watch for at the NHL Scouting Combine in Buffalo, and predict the Stanley Cup Final between Edmonton and Florida.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.