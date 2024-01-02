Podcast: Rinkside chat with Blackhawks TV play-by-play announcer Chris Vosters

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Charlie Roumeliotis has a rinkside chat with Blackhawks television play-by-play announcer Chris Vosters while the team practices in Nashville. The two of them reflect on the bittersweet year of 2023 for the Blackhawks, Connor Bedard mania, how Chris has developed on-air chemistry with Darren Pang, and much more.

