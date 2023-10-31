Podcast: Should the Blackhawks move Lukas Reichel back to the wing?

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis discuss their takeaways from the two-game road trip in Vegas and Arizona (00:15) Is it time for the Blackhawks to move Lukas Reichel to the wing (15:00)? Will Kevin Korchinski be in the NHL for the entire season with the first year of his entry-level contract expected to be burned (23:45)? Should neck guards be mandatory (28:11)?

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.